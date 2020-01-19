Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelina CRISP. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Bay Pines National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CRISP, Adelina (Pena) "Tina" passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 20, 2019. Born on August 23, 1934, she was predeceased by the love of her life, husband, Dave Crisp, and survived by her children, Charlie (Taryl), Mike, and Debbie (Jay); grandsons, Aaron and Bryan (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Cayden, Alyssa, and Alexis; brother, Gilbert Pena (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. Tina proudly served in the United States Air Force. After settling in St. Petersburg with her family in 1968, she became a savvy businesswoman. She loved to dance and was a masterful seamstress. She greeted everyone she met with a straightforward, no-nonsense attitude and presence. Tina, a feisty, fiery little Mexican gal, would speak her piece, like it or not. Yet we knew that any advice or direction she gave came from a heart of pure gold. Meanwhile, she always defended the poor, the needy, and anyone less fortunate. Apart from her family, serving for many years with the Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard numbered among her proudest accomplishments, honoring our nation's veterans well into her seventies. A funeral service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery at 10:30 am, on January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard, 6530 68th St. N, Pinellas Park 33781.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020

