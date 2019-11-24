AUDET, Adjutor Joseph "A.J." 88, of South Pasadena, passed away October 25, 2019. A.J. grew up in Syracuse, New York, and was a Florida resident for 30 years. He was a graduate of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy. His business career included many areas of financial services. He is survived by his former wife, Mary; his sons, Joe, William, John, James; his daughter, Sheila; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne and his devoted companion, Dottie Erwin. A.J. was an active member of the American Legion, Post 158, Treasure Island. He was laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019