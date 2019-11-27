Adlean HANDY

Obituary
HANDY, Adlean 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away November 18, 2019. She is survived by her six sisters; ten brothers; three grandsons, Donte Davis, Michael Vicks, and Kendrick Handy; 13 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Johnnie Mae Manuel; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with wake 5-6 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 am, at St. Mark MB Church, 1301 37th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019
