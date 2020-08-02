1/
Adrian HARRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRELL, Adrian W. 88, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2020 of natural causes. Adrian is survived by his loving wife, Betty, 67 years; his loving son, Chris W. Harrell; sister, Elaine Gafford; brother-in-law, Ernest Gafford; sister, Gerry Bennett; nieces, and nephews. Adrian was a 1951 graduate of Brandon High School where he met his loving wife, Betty. He was in the FL National Guard before working for Publix Super Markets, where he retired from 25 years later. He then worked as a Security Guard for Glendale Federal Bank for four years. Adrian was a past member of Bethel Tempe Assembly of God Church for 30 years. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am Tuesday, August 4 at Sunset Funeral Home in Thonotosassa with a Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial to follow in the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved