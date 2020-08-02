Adrian HARRELL

HARRELL, Adrian W. 88, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2020 of natural causes. Adrian is survived by his loving wife, Betty, 67 years; his loving son, Chris W. Harrell; sister, Elaine Gafford; brother-in-law, Ernest Gafford; sister, Gerry Bennett; nieces, and nephews. Adrian was a 1951 graduate of Brandon High School where he met his loving wife, Betty. He was in the FL National Guard before working for Publix Super Markets, where he retired from 25 years later. He then worked as a Security Guard for Glendale Federal Bank for four years. Adrian was a past member of Bethel Tempe Assembly of God Church for 30 years. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am Tuesday, August 4 at Sunset Funeral Home in Thonotosassa with a Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial to follow in the cemetery.



