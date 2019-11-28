HOUSE, A.F. "Scoop" 81, of Brooksville, died November 26, 2019. He came to Brooksville 64 years ago from St. Petersburg, FL. He worked for Troy's Tractor as Inventory Manager and was the Building Maintenance Manager for the Hernando County Health Department. He was a volunteer and Assistant Chief at the Brooksville Fire Department, a Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary Lieutenant for the Brooksville Unit from 1982-1990, a member of the LifeSouth 5 gallon club, and a Girl Scout Dad for 15 years. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Padgett and Sandy Preston; grandson, Matthew Padgett (Chelsea); and great-granddaughters, Morgan and Mckenzie Padgett. A Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, where Funeral Services begin at 2 pm. Burial will be private at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019