NAFTIS, Afrodite 83, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away January 20, 2020. Born in Agios Petros Kynourias, Greece, she moved here in 1973 from Staten Island, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas. She is survived by her son, George (Barbara) of New Port Richey; daughter, Maria (John) Hadfield of New Port Richey; brother, George Sarantos, of Athens, Greece; granddaughters, Christina Hadfield, Alyssa (James) Hanshew, Jennifer (Ryan) Shadrick, and Nicole (Robert) Jarvis. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 6-8 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 23, 10 am, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, New Port Richey. Dobies Funeral Home/Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020
