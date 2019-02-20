SINGRABER, Agnes D.
|
102, of Brooksville, FL died Monday, February 18, 2019. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Thomas Malden; sister, Anne Bougis; two grandchildren, Thomas Malden (Jacki), Jerry Malden (Gina); one great-grandchild, Kaley Malden. Memorial service 11 am, Thursday, February 21, 2019 Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019