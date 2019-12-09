DUDA, Agnes On November 18, 2019 Agnes Duda, 94 of New Port Richey, Florida received her angel wings. Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Emil H. Duda Sr.; and her son, Emil H. Duda, Jr. She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and in 1957 moved to Edgemere, MD where she raised her family. She is survived by her children, Jacob and Michael of Maryland and Marcia of Florida as well as daughters-in-law, Donna, Janice and Bette. Agnes was grandmother to 11; great- grandmother to 14; and great-great-grandmother of two soon to be three. She retired from the Federal Government and was an avid crocheter and loved marking things. She enjoyed retirement in Florida with her dog, Cali; and resided with Marcia and her children, Katie, Michael and Emily. She is loved and missed. Our angel is in heaven. Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019