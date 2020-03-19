FRANCIS, Agnes Matilda 94, of Brandon, Florida passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Colon, Republic of Panama to the late Edward White and Rose Francis. Agnes will be truly missed by all. She was active in many organization including women guild, Treasurer of the Legion of Mary, Nativity food pantry where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered at Brandon Regional Hospital and was a member friends in Christ. Agnes leaves behind her daughter, Ella Jones; granddaughter, Verna Pinnock; two great-grandchildren, Jamaul Butts and Zhanee' Carson; a brother, Jerome; sisters, Helen, Josephine; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private service with burial at Fairmont Cemetery in Denver, CO. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020