HOWARD, Agnes M. of St. Petersburg, passed Monday, January 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; son, Kenneth Howard; four sisters, Florine Tate, Lore' Deyampert, Olivia Darby, Mamie Gostynski; special niece, Sheila Saunders; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, 4-7 pm, at McRae chapel. Graveside service will be Saturday, January 18, 11 am, at Pickney Hill Cemetery, Columbia City, FL. " A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020