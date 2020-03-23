|
93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 18, 2020. She was born in Tampa, FL and was baptized a Roman Catholic on July 4, 1926 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa. She was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Sacred Heart Academy and life-long member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. On October 21, 1947 she married Samuel C. Carson. They had five children. Agnes and Samuel together founded Carson Optical Company in 1972. Her strong faith in God was instrumental in raising her five children and enjoying a full life of 93 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Carson and daughter, Kathleen M. Carson. She is survived by her sister, Mary Menendez of Tampa and her four sons, Samuel S. Carson and wife, Barbara, Mark R. Carson and wife, Tricia, Shawn P. Carson and wife, Patricia, Christopher J. Carson and partner, Jeffrey; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. When life threw a curve ball she would often say, "I do declare climbing up the golden stairs" and now in death she walks with the Lord Jesus Christ up the golden stairs. Memorial donations can be sent to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. For full obit and condolences online, visit at www.macdonaldfuneral.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2020