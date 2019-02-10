Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Marie Morgan HAYES. View Sign

HAYES, Agnes Marie Morgan



HAYES, Agnes Marie Morgan91, passed away peacefully at home January 17, 2019. Agnes was born September 1, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the ninth of 12 siblings. She was the daughter of the late Fletcher Rogers Morgan and his wife, Agnes Rose Lawson. Agnes met her husband, William Albert Hayes, in kindergarten and they began dating in high school before he left for service during World War II. She volunteered in the war effort by rolling bandages for the Red Cross. They married May 10, 1945. After the birth of her daughter, Rose, she attended the University of Chattanooga where she received her Bachelor's degree and became a teacher. In 1960 they moved to Miami where she continued teaching and eventually became the Activities Director at Hialeah Miami Lakes High School until she retired in 1979. She then relocated to Tampa. After her husband's death in 1991 she decided to return to the academic world and became the principal at Palnez Academy until once again retiring. She enjoyed painting, writing, and her large family and many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Olsen, and son-in-law, Kenneth Olsen; her five grandchildren and their spouses, Laura Lee Glass and husband Matthew of Tampa; Charlotte Maddox and husband Paul of Tampa; Eve Smith and husband Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kara Tubbs and husband Chris of Tampa; and Mark Olsen and wife Jennifer of Tampa; also twelve great-grandchildren, J.W., David, and Campbell Glass; Parker, Cole, and Miles Maddox; Hunter, Erick, and Maddie Tubbs; Grace, Gregory, and Mary Olsen; and her sister, Barbara Napoleon and husband Lee of Naples; her sister-in-law, Virginia Morgan of North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Family held a private memorial service and she was laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Donations to Shriners Hospital would be much appreciated in lieu of flowers. Funeral Home Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home

