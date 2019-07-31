Agnes "Skip" SIMONS (1927 - 2019)
age 92, of Seminole, FL, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born Agnes G. Timmins on April 23, 1927 in New Kensington, PA. She married Dale Alan Simons at Walter Chapel in Springdale, PA on June 4, 1948, lived in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio before moving to Seminole in 1967. She loved golf and lived and played on country clubs in Seminole, Clearwater, Ft. Myers, Sarasota, and Highlands, NC. Skip was preceded in death by her husband of 46, Dale (1994); son, Robert (2009); grandson, Matthew (2017). She is survived by her sister, Dorothy; sons, Thomas (Mary) and James (Jana); daughter, Jane (Harvey); granddaughters, Erin (Kasey), Jessica (Anthony), Amanda (Dave), Skylar (Chris), and Brittany (Brian); grandsons Alan (Shannon), Marshall (Hana), Jamison (Tiffany), Christopher; and six-great grandchildren, Finn, Lidia, Mila, Callen, Avery and Skyler.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019
