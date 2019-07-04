NASH, Ahmad Jamal
33, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 25, 2019. He was a natural leader and a talented musician. He is survived by parents, Janice Gaines and Harrison Nash III (Sara); one son; seven daughters; six brothers; five sisters; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 6, 12 pm, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 4200 17th Ave. N. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 4-7 pm, wake 6 pm, at Reach the Unreached C.O.G.I.C.
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019