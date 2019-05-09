|
|
DIAZ, Aida J.
86, Tampa native and resident, died on May 5, 2019. She had a 50-year career with the City of Tampa Legal Department. She was predeceased by her parents, Carmen and Anthony Suarez; husband, Gene Diaz; and son, Anthony Diaz. She is survived by children, Darlene Carter, Richard (Robbie) Diaz; grandchildren, Kyle (Christy) Carter, Evan (Erin) Carter, Devon (Rachel) Diaz, and Rebecca Diaz; and great-grandchildren, Colton and Kenna Carter. Family/friend gathering wil be held on Saturday, May 11 from 4-7 pm. Flowers or donations to Judeo-Christian Health Clinic.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019