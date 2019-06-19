|
HARN, Ailene E. (Fallon)
passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Middlesborough, KY, on March 20, 1931 to parents Harry and Peggy Fallon. She moved to Florida and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1950. She enjoyed quilting and spending time in her North Carolina cabin for family vacations. Ailene is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Harn and her eldest son, Michael. Survivors include, brother, Gene; sister, Betty; son, Kenneth; daughter, Karen, granddaughters, Rachel and Leah and five great-granddaughters.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019