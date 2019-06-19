Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailene Harn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailene E. Harn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ailene E. Harn Obituary
HARN, Ailene E. (Fallon)

passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Middlesborough, KY, on March 20, 1931 to parents Harry and Peggy Fallon. She moved to Florida and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1950. She enjoyed quilting and spending time in her North Carolina cabin for family vacations. Ailene is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Harn and her eldest son, Michael. Survivors include, brother, Gene; sister, Betty; son, Kenneth; daughter, Karen, granddaughters, Rachel and Leah and five great-granddaughters.

Moss Feaster Clearwater

www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now