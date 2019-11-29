ROBERTS, Ainsley Marie from Tampa, Florida, passed November 14, 2019. Dream-ed about before she was a reality, cherished from the moment of conception, our beloved daughter Ainsley Marie was in our arms only for a few moments but will forever be alive in our hearts. Ainsley is survived by her father, Charles White and her mother, Rachel Roberts; her grandparents; great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Her spirit will live on through the Ainsley Marie Roberts Foundation to support other bereaved parents during this unbearable time. We love you Ainsley.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019