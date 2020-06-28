MEYER, Al L. was born in Cincinnati, OH July 7, 1923 and passed away in Hudson, FL, June 23, 2020 following complications from a fall. A devout Catholic, he was predec-eased by his wife, Kathy (Singer); and leaves behind his four offspring, Pam, Maura, Geoff and Lee; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He had a successful business in Cincinnati, which he sold in 1979 and then moved with Kathy to Hudson, FL to explore new opportunities. His family wants to especially thank Olive Spoeth and the staff at Olive Branch, who took wonderful care of him for the final years of his life. His funeral mass will be July 16, 11 am, at St. Michael's, Hudson. His ashes will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, next to Kathy's, at a family ceremony in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.