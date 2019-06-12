CROSS, Alan B.
passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Alan retired from the St. Petersburg Police department in 1982. He then went into security at the nuclear energy plant in Largo, FL. He lived in Crossville, TN for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcia; son, Gregory Cross; daughter, Elaine Keenan (Joe); grandchildren Jack Keenan (Anna), Kate and Olivia Keenan; sisters, Judy Darling, Nancy Donatelli and Ruth Mirza. Neptune Society is handling funeral arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019