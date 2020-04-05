DUCKWORTH, Alan D. 80, of Trinity, FL, passed away March 20, 2020. Alan was born in Lowell, MA and was the son of Viola and Wilfred Duckworth. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Social Studies teacher in several Mass. high schools. He is survived by his loving wife, Glory Wedge; daughter, Stephanie Duckworth; and grandson, Major Elliott. He is also survived by stepchildren, Kathryn Davies Huber, Sherrie Wedge, Don Wedge; and step-grandchildren, Ian Davies, Donny Wedge, Michael Albrecht and Jessica Riel. Alan was always a teacher at heart, loved the Tampa Bay Rays, the New England Patriots and loved living in Florida moving from Cape Cod. There will be a memorial service at a later date. The family asks that donations be made in his memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, New Port Richey, FL.

