Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan EWBANK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EWBANK, Alan Curtis "Ace" 71, passed away February 29, 2020. Alan was predec-eased by parents, Francis and Mary Ewbank and sister, Nancy Leary. A lifelong resident of Tampa, he attended Chamberlain High School, USF, and at age 50 he received his law degree from Michigan State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Christina); grandson, Ben; granddaughter, Amelia of Tampa; and daughter, Jessica Rogers of Houston, TX. He also leaves behind brothers, John (Bruni) of Lutz, Michael (Jill) of Jasper, GA; sister, Patricia Kimbrell of Grand Junction, CO; and many loving nieces and nephews. Alan will be remembered by his friends and family for his sharp wit, humorous outlook on life and a great love of the sea. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at:

EWBANK, Alan Curtis "Ace" 71, passed away February 29, 2020. Alan was predec-eased by parents, Francis and Mary Ewbank and sister, Nancy Leary. A lifelong resident of Tampa, he attended Chamberlain High School, USF, and at age 50 he received his law degree from Michigan State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Christina); grandson, Ben; granddaughter, Amelia of Tampa; and daughter, Jessica Rogers of Houston, TX. He also leaves behind brothers, John (Bruni) of Lutz, Michael (Jill) of Jasper, GA; sister, Patricia Kimbrell of Grand Junction, CO; and many loving nieces and nephews. Alan will be remembered by his friends and family for his sharp wit, humorous outlook on life and a great love of the sea. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at: www.CoastalCremationsFL.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close