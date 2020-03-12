EWBANK, Alan Curtis "Ace" 71, passed away February 29, 2020. Alan was predec-eased by parents, Francis and Mary Ewbank and sister, Nancy Leary. A lifelong resident of Tampa, he attended Chamberlain High School, USF, and at age 50 he received his law degree from Michigan State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He was a member of the Florida Bar Association. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Christina); grandson, Ben; granddaughter, Amelia of Tampa; and daughter, Jessica Rogers of Houston, TX. He also leaves behind brothers, John (Bruni) of Lutz, Michael (Jill) of Jasper, GA; sister, Patricia Kimbrell of Grand Junction, CO; and many loving nieces and nephews. Alan will be remembered by his friends and family for his sharp wit, humorous outlook on life and a great love of the sea. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at: www.CoastalCremationsFL.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020