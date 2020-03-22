|
FOSTER, Alan G. Passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Alan was born in Maine June 12, 1937. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and daughter, Allison. Services will be at Curlew Hills Memorial Garden on March 25, at 11 am. Details on a celebration of life for Alan will be delayed until after the virus. Family requests donations be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit in Safety Harbor, FL. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020