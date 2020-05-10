Alan FULLER
1943 - 2020
FULLER, Alan "Big Al" 76, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, Alan was a loving husband, and father of two children. Al was born July 5, 1943 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Al was a Navy veteran and served on the USS VESOLE (DD878). AL then became the best at his career in the retail industry starting with Montgomery Ward, Family Dollar, Walmart, Best Buy and West Marine. He was a great leader and a people person that was committed to training his employees on how to succeed through educating and hands on training. Al has a passion for everything outdoors, Golf, softball, fishing and then came the fall for hunting Whitetails. Al loved spending time doing these things with family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his father, Walter Fuller; mother, Eleanor Thompson Fuller; and his late wife, Patricia Howard Fuller. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheri Fuller and Barry and Jodi McAmis; two sisters and brother-in-law, Marcia Auman and Nancee and Bob Williams; girlfriend, Cherrl Zemla; three grandchildren, Carina McAmis, Celina McAmis and Abigail Fuller; along with great-grandchild, Kaden Fenerty. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 7, 2020
Al and I were very close friends over the years and our lives shared many of the same places and events. I was born seven months before Al, also in Drexel Hill Pa, served in the US Navy on a destroyer as did Al, worked for Montgomery Ward for many years, enjoyed boating and lived in Florida. We were very close for years but work took us into different parts of the country. Both Sharon and I will miss his good humor and the way we could reconnect even if we had not seen each other for several years. Rest in peace old friend. Tom and Sharon Fisher
