FULLER, Alan "Big Al" 76, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, Alan was a loving husband, and father of two children. Al was born July 5, 1943 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Al was a Navy veteran and served on the USS VESOLE (DD878). AL then became the best at his career in the retail industry starting with Montgomery Ward, Family Dollar, Walmart, Best Buy and West Marine. He was a great leader and a people person that was committed to training his employees on how to succeed through educating and hands on training. Al has a passion for everything outdoors, Golf, softball, fishing and then came the fall for hunting Whitetails. Al loved spending time doing these things with family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his father, Walter Fuller; mother, Eleanor Thompson Fuller; and his late wife, Patricia Howard Fuller. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheri Fuller and Barry and Jodi McAmis; two sisters and brother-in-law, Marcia Auman and Nancee and Bob Williams; girlfriend, Cherrl Zemla; three grandchildren, Carina McAmis, Celina McAmis and Abigail Fuller; along with great-grandchild, Kaden Fenerty. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



