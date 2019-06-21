|
BRUNSTEIN, Alan I
Age 96, of Valrico, formerly of Palm Harbor, died May 12, 2019 at home. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ and moved to Palm Harbor from College Park, MD in 1980. He retired from the NTSB as Senior Air Safety Investigator, Chief of Meteorology, and Foreign Affairs. He received many honors and awards during his career. He Graduated from Penn State University and traveled the world extensively. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2006. He is survived by his son, Barry (Phyllis) Brunstein; grandchildren, Heather (Brett) Bennett, Craig Brunstein; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua, and Kirstie.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019