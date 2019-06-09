BRANT, Alan R. "Al"
76, of St. Petersburg, died June 1, 2019 after a seven year battle with the neurologic disease, MSA. Alan and his wife of 50 years, Patricia, moved to Belleair Beach from homes in Wallingford PA, and Avalon, NJ in 2000 then to St. Petersburg in 2012. A graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, he had been employed by Scott Paper Company for 27 years. There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019