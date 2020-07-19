Alan SICHELMAN

SICHELMAN, Alan K. M.D. 77, of Tarpon Springs, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in New York on January 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Dr. Jesse P. and Helene Sichelman. Alan had a passion for knowledge, sports and his family. An avid reader, he played tennis, basketball, golf and bridge and loved giving lessons to his sons and grandchildren. He was a graduate of Hobart College and Chicago Medical School. He opened up his pediatrics practice in New Port Richey in 1974 after serving two years in the Air Force in Abilene, Texas. He was also trained in internal medicine and branched out to take care of the parents of his patients a few years later. He was much loved and admired and became known as the doctors' doctor, since he took care of many physicians from the community. Alan was a brilliant diagnostician and saved many lives. Although he truly enjoyed his practice, in 2014, after 40 fulfilling years, he decided to hang up his stethoscope and retire to spend more time with his family. Former patients and old and new friends still sought his medical expertise. An enthusiastic traveler, Alan visited all seven continents. He and his wife of 52 years, Janet Schwade Sichelman, took many trips with their children and then just the two of them, venturing to places they had always wanted to see all over the world. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, compassion, intellect, caring, kindness and story telling. Beside his wife, Janet, he leaves his two sons, Ted (Jessica), a law professor at the University of San Diego, and Dr. Monte (Heidi), an ophthalmologist and cornea surgeon in Lakeland; and his four beloved grandchildren, Brody, Brett, Jay and Brooke. They have lost their champion and best friend. Because of Covid, there is no formal service scheduled at this time, but donations in his memory would be welcomed at Temple Emanuel, 600 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store