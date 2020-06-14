Alan SMELKO

SMELKO, Alan K. 54, of Brooks-ville, Florida, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. He was born August 7, 1965 in Youngstown, OH, son of Edward and Mary (Briody) Smelko. He was a Contractor and owner of G.L. Hall, Inc. Mr. Smelko was preceded in death by his father, Edward Smelko. Survivors include mother, Mary Smelko; wife, Melissa Smelko of Brooksville, FL; brother, Edward Smelko and wife, Tina of Chassa-howitzka, FL; sister, Carolyn Blasko and husband, Joe of New Middletown, OH; nieces, Amanda and Samantha Smelko of Florida; and nephews, Joe and Steve Blasko of Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.