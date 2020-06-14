Alan SMELKO
SMELKO, Alan K. 54, of Brooks-ville, Florida, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. He was born August 7, 1965 in Youngstown, OH, son of Edward and Mary (Briody) Smelko. He was a Contractor and owner of G.L. Hall, Inc. Mr. Smelko was preceded in death by his father, Edward Smelko. Survivors include mother, Mary Smelko; wife, Melissa Smelko of Brooksville, FL; brother, Edward Smelko and wife, Tina of Chassa-howitzka, FL; sister, Carolyn Blasko and husband, Joe of New Middletown, OH; nieces, Amanda and Samantha Smelko of Florida; and nephews, Joe and Steve Blasko of Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
