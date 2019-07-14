AYERS, Albert Jr.



79, of Sarasota died peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2019. Albert grew up on Davis Island five houses away from his lifelong sweetheart, Annette Kelley Ayers. Married for over 50 years, Albert and Annette had two daughters, Kelley Ann and Katheren. After leaving Davis Island, they moved to Casey Key and then Bird Key, always having lived on an island. Albert was like a big kid and loved by all. He truly loved life and most days you could find him on the tennis court or on one of his 18 boats he owned throughout his life. Albert was a successful entrepreneur and self-employed his entire life. Albert was very well known and well thought of throughout the Tampa Bay and the Sarasota areas. Albert and Annette also have a summer home in Linville, NC at The Grandfather Golf & Country Club. Albert was a loving Husband and wonderful Father that will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his wife, Annette K. Ayers; daughter, Kelley Ann Ayers; daughter, Katheren Ayers. Services will be held at 2 pm, July 18, 2019 at the St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church, 40 Adams Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236. Right on St Armand's Circle.

