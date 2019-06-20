BALDWIN, Albert
89, of Largo, FL transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday June 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, David Baldwin (Annie); brother, Cleve Baldwin; sister, Alma Henry; four grandchildren, David L., Dale L., Ollie T., and Tameka M. Baldwin; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 22, 11 am, at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 13207 Pine St., Largo, FL 33774.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019