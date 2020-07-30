1/
Albert BOUDREAU
BOUDREAU, Albert J. Jr. 83, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away July 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Beatrice (Cavanaugh) Boudreau. He was born in Attleboro, MA and was a 1955 graduate of Attleboro High School and attended Rhode Island School of Design. He worked at M&C before moving to Florida to work for Honeywell for the next 40 years, retiring early to care for his wife of 50 years, Barbara A (Gomes) until she passed in 2008. He was a member of the UOAA and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation where he served in several capacities for many years. In addition to helping start new chapters. Al loved being able to help people and their families understand and accept their surgeries. Al will be greatly missed by his daughter, Darlene A Corcoran of Gulfport; his son, Bruce G. Boudreau of Clearwater; he also leaves behind his grandchildren, Evan D. Corcoran, Sgt. Aron M. Corcoran, Emily D. Corcoran, Brandon T. Boudreau and Elle M. Boudreau; and great-grand- children, Olivia S. Vargas and Xavier M. Vargas. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his son-in- law, Michael E Corcoran; and grandchildren, Adam M. and Analy M. Corcoran.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
