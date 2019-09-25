CHAMBERS, Albert "Pete" 85, of Tampa, died peacefully Sept 22, 2019. A veteran of the Korean War who enjoyed hunting, fishing, antiquing, and restoring old cars, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Jeanette and survived by his family and friends. A visitation will be held at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks on Thursday, Sept 26 from 11 am to 12 pm. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm. Pete will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019