Albert COMTOIS (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
18810 Hwy 41
Spring Hill, FL
Obituary
COMTOIS, Albert F. 72, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Albert was born Nov. 28, 1946 in Lowell, MA to Albert A. and Lucille Comtois. He worked 35 years for PCSB. Albert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Comtois; his son, Kelly Comtois; daughters, Michele (Jim) Melis, and Nicole (Brian) LaRochelle; four grandchildren, Ross Cooper, Jacob LaRochelle, Caleb Comtois, and Grayson Melis; his sister, Pauline Holloway and his brother, Fred Comtois. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, 18810 Hwy 41, Spring Hill, Sept. 27 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kidney Cancer Research.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
