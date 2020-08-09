Albert DE LA LASTRA

DE LA LASTRA, Albert "Al d." 83, of Treasure Island, FL, passed away July 25, 2020. Albert was born in Caracas, Venezuela and lived in Panama as a child. He came to New York City as a young boy eventually moving to Bethpage, Long Island in 1959, finally settling in Treasure Island, Florida in 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents Maria Fedosek and Aziel de la Lastra. Al is survived by his loving wife, Mary, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2020 days before his illness. His three children, Lisa, Peter, Julie; and his son- in-law, Douglas Maclean, consider themselves fortunate for his guidance. After graduating Stuyvesant High School in New York City and attending Brooklyn Poly Tech, Albert was Vice President of Engineering at SBD Electronic Systems in Amityville, New York for 30 years. At SBD, Al designed power supplies that were used in the aerospace industry. His contributions were included in the NASA LEM, U.S. Navy, and New York Fire Department. Kindness and patience were the core of everything "Al d." stood for. He was an involved parent at Parc and President of HYA for many years, both St. Petersburg organizations that benefit persons with disabilities. His easy-going nature and willingness to lend a hand as a husband, father, son, friend, colleague, or neighbor will be remembered by all that had the opportunity to know him. He enjoyed traveling to U.S. National Parks, playing the guitar, and technology. A celebration of Al's life will be held in Florida at a later date. Donations can be made in Al's memory to www.parc-fl.org
