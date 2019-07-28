GONZALEZ, Albert
82, passed away July 17, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born November 19, 1936 in Tampa to Albert and Marcela "Titi" Gonzalez. Albert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mirta Gonzalez; daughter, Karen Gonzalez (Chris); son, Mark Gonzalez (Elaine); grandchildren, Isabella, Alexandra, Jonathan, and Matthew Pittman. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a reception to follow at Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club.
