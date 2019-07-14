DAVIS, Albert James Jr., M.D.
was born in Danville, VA, Sept. 26, 1924 and died July 4, 2019. Left to mourn are wife, Myrna; son, Daniel Robb Davis; stepson, Steven Gersh; stepdaughter, Laurie Holton; grandchildren, Lauren and Sean Holton; niece, Starling Davis Clark (David); nephews, George Cooper (Barbara), James Cooper (Vicky); grandniece, Janice Cooper, and the many people this lovely man interacted with. He was educated at the Univ. of Virginia and the Medical College of Virginia. He practised E.N.T. in St Petersburg since 1955. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Well done, good and faithful servant. He was a true Virginia Gentleman. Celebration of his life will be private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019