The angels wrapped their wings around Albert and flew him to Heaven on the morning of March 17, 2019. He was welcomed with open arms by his wife of 50 plus years, Sylvia Curlin Boyd; and his grandson, Alexander B. Coley. Also waiting with hugs and kisses were his mother and father, Mary E. and Albert L. Boyd. Albert was a loving husband and the best daddy, grandfather, and great-grandfather ever. Missing him are his daughter, Cindy Boyd Coley; his son-in-law, Tony Coley; his granddaughter, Jennifer Coley Youssif; and her husband, Nadir Youssif; and their two children, Layla Alexandra and Jacob Nadir. Albert is also survived by his beloved cousin, Edward O. Koch. Albert loved unconditionally and had a very generous heart. Born in Tampa, FL, Albert graduated from Plant High School and attended University of Tampa. Albert and Sylvia owned a successful baby-to-teen furniture store, Baby Town, for 25 years in Ft. Myers, FL. They moved to Plano, TX, in 2006 to be close to their daughter, granddaughter, and eventually their great-grandchildren. Albert was an avid reader, but his favorite pastime was being with his family. He will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace.

