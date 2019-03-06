VAN VAERENBERGH, Albert
Leon 83, of Seffner, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 peacefully at home. A native of Tampa, FL, he was born on August 6, 1935 to Albert and Nellie Van Vaerenbergh. Leon was a retired machine operator who enjoyed racecar driving, bowling, shooting pool, woodworking, the Tampa Bay Rays, and NASCAR. He was a US Air Force Veteran. Survivors include his beloved wife, Patricia; his five sons, David (Tricia), Allan (Pamela), Mark, Duane, and Mickey Van Vaerenbergh, in addition to a "bonus son," Adam Padgett; three sisters, Irma Robertson, Sharon (Rick) Richards, and Annette (Harold) Thomasson; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nellie Van Vaerenbergh and a sister, Margaret "Margie" Barnes. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 am, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service from 10-11 am. Burial will follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park.
Serenity Meadows Funeral Home
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019