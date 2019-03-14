Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Martin "Al" GUEMMER. View Sign

GUEMMER, Albert Martin



"Al" 78, passed away on March 7, 2019 in his home with his loving wife Donna by his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Oak Park, IL; graduated from Valparaiso University in 1963 in Valparaiso, IN and in 1967 from Cumberland Law School of Samford University in Birmingham, AL. Al was licensed to practice as Attorney for the Florida Supreme Court, Florida District Court and Florida Court of Appeals; was a member of the Hillsborough Bar, Florida Bar, Alabama Bar, and the American Bar Association for 52 years. Al was in private practice for 35 years and was honored in a ceremony by the Florida Bar and Alabama Bar for 50 years of legal service in 2017. Al is survived by his four children, Bruce from Miami, Brenda Jones (Tom) from Seattle, WA, Albert John (Nicole) from Tampa, and Joseph also from Tampa; his five grandchildren, Shannon and Kristen Jones, Albert Eli, Emma, and Briella Guemmer; his two brothers, Phillip (Bernice) from Sacramento, CA and Richard from Atlanta, GA. Predeceasing him in death were his parents, Albert B. and Leola Guemmer. Al loved his family, friends, employees, traveling around the world, reading about history, the Chicago Cubs, Valparaiso University men's basketball, horseracing, exercising, and spending time with his cherished wife. His religious affiliation was Missouri Synod Lutheran. He was respected by all that knew him and will be remembered for his wit and humor. Al will forever be missed greatly. Memorial Service will be held March 16 at Blount & Curry FH- Carrollwood; visitation with the family starts at 1 pm and service at 2 pm.

GUEMMER, Albert Martin"Al" 78, passed away on March 7, 2019 in his home with his loving wife Donna by his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Oak Park, IL; graduated from Valparaiso University in 1963 in Valparaiso, IN and in 1967 from Cumberland Law School of Samford University in Birmingham, AL. Al was licensed to practice as Attorney for the Florida Supreme Court, Florida District Court and Florida Court of Appeals; was a member of the Hillsborough Bar, Florida Bar, Alabama Bar, and the American Bar Association for 52 years. Al was in private practice for 35 years and was honored in a ceremony by the Florida Bar and Alabama Bar for 50 years of legal service in 2017. Al is survived by his four children, Bruce from Miami, Brenda Jones (Tom) from Seattle, WA, Albert John (Nicole) from Tampa, and Joseph also from Tampa; his five grandchildren, Shannon and Kristen Jones, Albert Eli, Emma, and Briella Guemmer; his two brothers, Phillip (Bernice) from Sacramento, CA and Richard from Atlanta, GA. Predeceasing him in death were his parents, Albert B. and Leola Guemmer. Al loved his family, friends, employees, traveling around the world, reading about history, the Chicago Cubs, Valparaiso University men's basketball, horseracing, exercising, and spending time with his cherished wife. His religious affiliation was Missouri Synod Lutheran. He was respected by all that knew him and will be remembered for his wit and humor. Al will forever be missed greatly. Memorial Service will be held March 16 at Blount & Curry FH- Carrollwood; visitation with the family starts at 1 pm and service at 2 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close