Albert MATRAS
MATRAS, Albert "Al" 88, died on May 6, 2020 in the loving care of the VA hospice unit, Tampa, FL. Al had three children; and six grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son, Kenneth Matras. He is by survived by his daughter, Lynn Matras Smelt and her husband, Alton and their children, Taylor and Tanner; and his son, William Matras and his wife, Marian and their children, Benjamin, Emily and Samantha; and grandson, Alex, son of Kenneth. Al was born in Chicago, IL, but raised his family in Tampa, FL. Al was a proud Air Force veteran and a retiree of Tampa Electric Company. A memorial service will be held in Higgins Hall at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6 pm. The Hall will be set up for social distancing, face masks are appropriate. In lieu of flowers, please support the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
