NATALE, Albert Augustine passed away peacefully Sunday August 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Clearwater, FL. He was born May 28, 1944 in Danbury CT. Albert's happy-go-lucky personality always brought a smile and happiness to everyone that he met and all that loved and knew him. He is survived by his sister, Jane Rothe and her companion Harold Birch of New Milford CT; his sons, Jason (Jodi) Natale of Clearwater FL, Bryan (Angie) Natale of Largo FL, Albert Jr., and Kevin Natale; four grandchildren, Gage, Austin, Alyssa, Bryan II, as well as his many cousins, nieces, and nephews who meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nicholas and Richard Natale as well as his parents, Dominic and Jane Natale.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019