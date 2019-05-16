BOYD, Albert Patrick
born Jan. 28, 1948 in Greenville, SC, passed away on May 11, 2019. Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Boonsong Boyd; father, Webber Boyd; mother, Mary Jane Glass Boyd; and brother, David Boyd. He is survived by five stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Esther Cammack-Fernandez, Sue Java; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday May 17, 2019 at 1 pm, Service 2-3 pm, burial will follow at Garden of Memories at 4207 Lake Ave. Tampa, Fl 33610
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019