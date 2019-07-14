CALABRESE, Albert S.
on July 8, 2019, Al passed away at age 71, after surviving 24 years post TBI from a motor vehicle accident. He was a Vietnam US Navy veteran. He is survived by his companion of 29 years, Olga Sowchuk; his German Shepherd, Silvio and his concierge physical therapist, Errol. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Rae (Mike) Volpe; sister, Maryanne; brother, Anthony; his daughter, Erin and son, Albert. He will also be remembered lovingly by the families of the James A. Haley VA MC, Polytraumatic Injury Family Support Group and the many medical staff and therapists that he encountered over the years post injury. Despite his disability, Al lived an inspired life and made a lot of people laugh along the way. He was loved. Memorial Mass, 10:30 am, July 26 at St Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way (US 19), Spring Hill. In lieu of flowers, Publix Gift Cards to support the continued provision of gatherings and recreation services for our injured veterans by the Polytraumatic Injury Family Support Group at the James A. Haley VA MC in Tampa, would be appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019