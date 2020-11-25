1/
Albert STARKWEATHER
STARKWEATHER, Albert W. 81, passed Nov. 14, 2020. Survived by daughters, Karin Santamaria (Jose), Lisa Harriman (Jerry), brother, John. pinecrestfuneralchapel.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral Chapel Mariner Boulevard - Spring Hill
3369 Mariner Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 684-0001
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Mr. Starkweather was born in Watertown, New York. He was the son of the late Albert Starkweather, Sr., and the late Elizabeth Parker Starkweather of Brownville, NY.

He was educated at Alexandria Bay (NY) High School and attended Saint Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin before earning a B.A. in English and psychology from the State University of New York at Potsdam. He also did graduate work in communication and photography at Syracuse (NY) University, and in business at the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Starkweather began his journalism career at the Watertown (NY) Daily Times. He later worked at The Hartford (CT) Courant and as an executive editor for Thomson Newspapers, where he was responsible for the award-winning restructuring and redesign of several of their newspapers. A skilled photographer, Mr. Starkweather often contributed pictures as well as articles to the newspapers for which he worked.

Mr. Starkweather became a project editor with CRC Press, where he worked on technical publications such as the Handbook of Chemistry and Physics. After his retirement, Mr. Starkweather started his own business, Design on Demand, a print and online communications company specializing in web, print, and graphics design, publishing, advertising, photography, editing, and proofreading. His clients included Dow Corning, General Electric Company, Houghton Mifflin, the New York City Transit Authority, and St. Regis Paper Company, among many others.

Music and philately were two of Mr. Starkweather’s many interests. As a musician, Mr. Starkweather played the soprano and alto saxophones. During his time at the University of Wisconsin, he played in the UW summer band under the noted Director of Bands, Raymond Dvorak. His lifelong passion for stamps led Mr. Starkweather to belong to the American Airmail Society and to serve as editor of the American Philatelic Society’s The Philatelic Communicator, the American Ceremony Program Society’s journal, The Ceremonial, and the Federation of New York Philatelic Societies’ The Insider.
November 20, 2020
To Lisa, and, the entire Starkweather family. I'm sorry for your loss, and, I pray that you are all well.
Peter Swift
Friend
