TATHAM, Albert Maurice 79, went to be with the Lord and Savior on October 8, 2019. He was born at home in Philadelphia on March 21, 1940. Special thanks to Suncoast Hospice and Freedom Square Seminole. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted at Suncoast Hospice or a . A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on October 26 at Memorial Park in St. Petersburg. Please visit www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com for the full obituary. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialpark funeralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019