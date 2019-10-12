Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
1940 - 2019
Albert Tatham Obituary
TATHAM, Albert Maurice 79, went to be with the Lord and Savior on October 8, 2019. He was born at home in Philadelphia on March 21, 1940. Special thanks to Suncoast Hospice and Freedom Square Seminole. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted at Suncoast Hospice or a . A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on October 26 at Memorial Park in St. Petersburg. Please visit www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com for the full obituary. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialpark funeralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019
