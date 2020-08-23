TAWIL, Dr. Albert 83, of Tampa, FL passed away August 19, 2020. He spent his career as a devoted physician caring for generations of families in the Tampa Bay Area. Dr Tawil was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and attended University of Scranton and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He went on to attend Jefferson Medical School. He and his wife Judy managed his practice for 58 years. In 2005, the Florida American Academy of Family Practitioners bestowed the award of Physician of the Year. He was also awarded the Top Doc award of Tampa Bay a multitude of times including 2020. His passion for work never ceased and he practiced medicine until the day of his passing. Dr. Tawil always made time for his family and friends. He continued the legacy of family membership at Congregation Rodeph Sholom his entire time in Tampa. He was preceded in death just five months ago by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy Berger Tawil. Survivors include his loving children, Lisa Tawil (Rick Brown) of Tampa, and Lee (Joanne Hoffer) of New York City and four grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Albert Tawil-Brown and Edward "Teddy" and Rosie Tawil as well as his siblings, Dr. Robert Tawil and Esther Weisman of Tampa, Jacquelyn Wald and Fran Bertie of Miami. The family is extremely grateful to his staff at his office, Matthew, Izzy, Teep, Doris, Leeanne, Don, and Mairo. The office was blessed to have Robert Garcia as our accountant. We also wish to thank Eric Harrison MD for being a friend at all hours. Also to be acknowledged are Martha Price MD, Stephen Kreitzer MD, Tania Lozeno MD, Sam Diasti MD, John Lippleman MD, Cheryl Reed MD, Krishna Tewari MD for their support of his medical practice. The family would also like to thank Memorial Hospital for their support and respect. Finally, the family would like to thank Segal Funeral Home for their sensitivity in caring for our most precious jewel. Funeral services were held with interment at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery. A Celebration of life will take place November 8, 2020, location to be determined. Pallbearers list, full obituary and condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com