BRESLIN, Alberta "Bert"



It is with great sadness that the family of Alberta Breslin announces her sudden passing on April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Bert retired from Winn Dixie after many years of service. She was an avid bingo player who hardly missed playing at least once a week for over 50 years. She was such a fun-loving person and will be remembered for her always-smiling face, her contagious laugh, and her love for her family and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 plus years, Thomas Breslin; her son-in-law, Dave Ulm; and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Chris (Kim); her daughter, Debbie Ulm, three grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, and Matt; her sister, Rosemary Meyer; and brother, Robert Schell. Our hearts are broken. Services for Bert will be at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, on Saturday, April 27, at 5 pm, with a Celebration of Life to follow.



Anderson McQueen



www.andersonmcqueen.com

BRESLIN, Alberta "Bert"It is with great sadness that the family of Alberta Breslin announces her sudden passing on April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Bert retired from Winn Dixie after many years of service. She was an avid bingo player who hardly missed playing at least once a week for over 50 years. She was such a fun-loving person and will be remembered for her always-smiling face, her contagious laugh, and her love for her family and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 plus years, Thomas Breslin; her son-in-law, Dave Ulm; and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Chris (Kim); her daughter, Debbie Ulm, three grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, and Matt; her sister, Rosemary Meyer; and brother, Robert Schell. Our hearts are broken. Services for Bert will be at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, on Saturday, April 27, at 5 pm, with a Celebration of Life to follow.Anderson McQueen Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019

