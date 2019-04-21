Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Breslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta "Bert" Breslin

Obituary Condolences

Alberta "Bert" Breslin Obituary
BRESLIN, Alberta "Bert"

It is with great sadness that the family of Alberta Breslin announces her sudden passing on April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Bert retired from Winn Dixie after many years of service. She was an avid bingo player who hardly missed playing at least once a week for over 50 years. She was such a fun-loving person and will be remembered for her always-smiling face, her contagious laugh, and her love for her family and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 plus years, Thomas Breslin; her son-in-law, Dave Ulm; and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Chris (Kim); her daughter, Debbie Ulm, three grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, and Matt; her sister, Rosemary Meyer; and brother, Robert Schell. Our hearts are broken. Services for Bert will be at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, on Saturday, April 27, at 5 pm, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

Anderson McQueen

www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now