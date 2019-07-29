FULLER, Alberta Ruth
96, passed away July 23, 2019. Born in Laramie, WY and a proud resident of Tampa for over sixty years. She was a dedicated military wife and lifelong volunteer, starting as a Grey Lady at MacDill A.F.B Hospital, then at St. Joseph's, and most recently at the Tampa General Hospital. She also shared her strength and humor as a frequent contributor to Reader's Digest. She was a loving mother to her son, Bill (Pam) Fuller of Fort Myers; daughter, Jan Simpson of Tampa; three grandsons; six great-grand children; and her special family of friends at TGH. In lieu of flowers or services, the family would like contributions in Alberta's name to the , Tampa Bay Chapter, 11207 Blue Heron Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33716.
Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 29, 2019