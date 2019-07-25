BECKER, Albertina Rose
66, passed away peacefully July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a battle with lung cancer. Tina is survived by her son and daughter-in- law, Joseph and Julie Becker of St. Petersburg; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Gene Culver of Clearwater; daughter, Melissa Becker of Clearwater; grandchildren, Michaela Becker and Joseph Becker; Eugene Culver, Angelina Culver and Gabriella Culver. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 78th Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019