Albertina Rose BECKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albertina Rose BECKER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BECKER, Albertina Rose

66, passed away peacefully July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a battle with lung cancer. Tina is survived by her son and daughter-in- law, Joseph and Julie Becker of St. Petersburg; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Gene Culver of Clearwater; daughter, Melissa Becker of Clearwater; grandchildren, Michaela Becker and Joseph Becker; Eugene Culver, Angelina Culver and Gabriella Culver. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 78th Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.